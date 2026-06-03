All Chinese across Taiwan Strait have shared duty to safeguard national sovereignty, maritime rights: spokesperson

(Xinhua) 09:10, June 03, 2026

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- The two sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China, and all Chinese people on both sides of the Strait have the shared responsibility to uphold national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on Taiwan authorities' affirmation for the so-called maritime delimitation talks between Japan and the Philippines. The countries announced they will delimit the area east of the Taiwan island.

According to China's domestic law and international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), China has exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in the area involved. As per UNCLOS, the delimitation of the exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf between states with opposite or adjacent coasts shall be effected by the states concerned by agreement on the basis of equity, Mao said.

"Any delimitation concerning waters to the east of Taiwan must have China as a party to the talks," she said.

Japan and the Philippines' attempt to bypass China and initiate the so-called maritime delimitation talks constitutes a severe violation of UNCLOS and other international laws and basic norms governing international relations, she said, adding that it also seriously infringes on China's maritime rights and interests and China will not allow this.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities, in pursuing selfish political gains, have gone so far as to put the Chinese nation's vital interest up for sale, a move that betrays ancestors and breaches all moral boundaries.

"This once again shows that these separatists have completely forfeited the national stance and degenerated into traitors to the nation. What awaits them is contempt from Chinese on both sides of the Strait and the judgement of history," Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)