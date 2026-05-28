Taiwan civic groups rally against U.S. arms purchases, call for cross-Strait peace

Xinhua) 10:16, May 28, 2026

TAIPEI, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from several Taiwan-based political parties and civic groups staged a rally outside the island's legislature on Wednesday to protest arms purchases from the United States and call for improved cross-Strait dialogue and peaceful development.

The demonstration was organized by groups including Taiwan's Labor Party and the Cross-Strait Peaceful Development Forum.

This week Taiwan's legislature is reviewing a proposed special defense budget, which has already been approved by Taiwan's executive body, involving nearly 300 billion New Taiwan dollars (about 9.5 billion U.S. dollars) earmarked for arms procurement from the United States.

Braving hot summer weather as temperatures reached 38 degrees Celsius, demonstrators gathered outside the legislature building, holding banners reading "Peace, Livelihood, Stop Arms Purchases" and chanted slogans that included "Taiwan independence has no future" and "Cross-Strait reconciliation for shared dividends of peace."

Wu Jung-yuan, chairman of the Labor Party in Taiwan, said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities were attempting to seek Washington's support for their secessionist course, which has been proven infeasible.

Wu urged the DPP authorities to abandon the secessionist line and instead promote reconciliation and peace across the Taiwan Strait.

Chi Chia-lin, honorary chairman of the Reunification Alliance Party in Taiwan, said that Taiwan society should face the reality and oppose further U.S. arms purchases.

Taiwan and the mainland should work to advance negotiations and exchanges aimed at peaceful reunification, Chi said.

"We hope for a secure livelihood, a peaceful and stable cross-Strait relationship," said Chen Chung-chen, a young Taipei resident attending the rally. "We will never want to see our hard-earned money sent to the United States."

Participating organizations released a joint statement saying the Taiwan question, a historical issue left over from a Chinese civil war some 80 years ago, could be resolved through dialogue and consultation between the two sides of the Strait.

The statement urged lawmakers not to help secessionists spread fear of war or hitch the future of Taiwan people to "a chariot of hostility and hatred."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)