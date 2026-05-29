China urges utmost prudence in U.S. approach to Taiwan question

Xinhua) 10:56, May 29, 2026

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of National Defense has urged the United States to approach the Taiwan question with utmost prudence.

Ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin made the call at a press briefing on Thursday in response to a media query about the U.S. pausing a 14-billion-U.S.-dollar arms sale to Taiwan, while including 1 billion U.S. dollars in the so-called "Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative" in the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027.

"China's opposition to U.S. arms sales to China's Taiwan region is consistent and clear," Jiang said.

The U.S. side should abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, especially the August 17 Communique, and implement the important consensus reached at the meeting between the two heads of state, he said.

He urged the U.S. side to honor the commitments and statements it has made to China, and take concrete actions to safeguard the stable, sound and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations and military-to-military ties.

In the August 17 Communique signed in 1982, the U.S. government declared it "does not seek to carry out a long-term policy of arms sales to Taiwan," and that "it intends gradually to reduce its sale of arms to Taiwan, leading, over a period of time, to a final resolution."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)