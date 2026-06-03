Taiwan authorities criticized for touting so-called U.S. tariff concessions

(Xinhua) 14:49, June 03, 2026

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday denounced Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for boasting about so-called tariff concessions from the United States, calling their claims "self-deception" and a "laughing stock."

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a media query about a recent U.S. announcement that certain non-semiconductor tariff concessions for Taiwan took effect on May 1, which, according to Taiwan authorities, would help enhance the competitiveness of related industries.

Zhu refuted these claims, accusing the DPP of "kowtowing to the U.S." at the expense of Taiwan's core industries, development prospects, and the interests and well-being of its people.

She noted that the DPP authorities had offered massive concessions, including a promised 500 billion U.S. dollars of investment in the U.S. and zero tariffs on 4,885 industrial and 1,482 agricultural products from the U.S., in exchange for only symbolic tariff reductions.

"The DPP authorities, far from feeling ashamed, are brazenly claiming credit," Zhu said, adding that such moves would neither deceive Taiwan's industrial sector nor its people, and would only backfire, leaving the DPP to reap what it sows.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)