Chinese mainland spokesperson warns DPP authorities of consequences for selling out national interests

(:Xinhua) 13:24, June 03, 2026

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday warned that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities would face consequences for seeking support from external forces at the expense of national interests.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference in response to a question about a recent Japan-Philippines joint statement announcing so-called maritime delimitation talks, a move backed by the DPP authorities.

"There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China," Zhu said.

The maritime area that Japan and the Philippines plan to delimit lies to the east of China's Taiwan Island, the spokesperson noted.

"The so-called maritime delimitation talks seriously infringe upon China's maritime rights and interests, seriously violate international law and the basic norms governing international relations, and are entirely illegal and invalid," she added.

Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are members of the Chinese nation and should safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and protect the overall interests of the Chinese nation, Zhu said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)