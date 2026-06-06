Mainland spokesperson slams Taiwan's DPP authorities for smearing Straits Forum

(Xinhua) 10:11, June 06, 2026

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Friday condemned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities for smearing the Straits Forum, which is scheduled to be held in mid-June this year.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media query citing the DPP authorities' claim that the Straits Forum is a "platform for united front work," and their decision to restrict government officials and civil servants from participating in this year's forum.

Zhu said the Straits Forum, as a non-governmental platform for cross-Strait exchanges, has been welcomed by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

The DPP authorities, driven by their stubborn "Taiwan independence" stance, smeared the Straits Forum and attempted to undermine cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation for their own political gain, she said.

These acts have seriously harmed the interests of the people in Taiwan, she added.

"People on both sides of the Strait are one family, and no force can stop the trend of us getting closer to each other and being finally reunited," Zhu said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)