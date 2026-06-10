Home>>
KMT Vice Chairman Chang Jung-kung to attend Straits Forum
(Xinhua) 10:59, June 10, 2026
BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Chang Jung-kung, vice chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, will attend the conference of the 18th Straits Forum in Xiamen, Fujian Province, on June 13.
Preparations for the forum have been largely completed, and related activities are underway across Fujian, Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press conference on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Taiwan authorities criticized for touting so-called U.S. tariff concessions
- Chinese mainland spokesperson warns DPP authorities of consequences for selling out national interests
- All Chinese across Taiwan Strait have shared duty to safeguard national sovereignty, maritime rights: spokesperson
- Fujian to host 18th Straits Forum
- Mainland spokesperson slams Taiwan's DPP authorities for smearing Straits Forum
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.