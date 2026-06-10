KMT Vice Chairman Chang Jung-kung to attend Straits Forum

(Xinhua) 10:59, June 10, 2026

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Chang Jung-kung, vice chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, will attend the conference of the 18th Straits Forum in Xiamen, Fujian Province, on June 13.

Preparations for the forum have been largely completed, and related activities are underway across Fujian, Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)