Public opinion in Taiwan favors peace, exchanges: mainland spokesperson

(Xinhua) 14:00, June 10, 2026

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said the mainstream public opinion in Taiwan favoring peace, development, exchanges and cooperation cannot be suppressed.

Zhang Han, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media question regarding a recent poll conducted by the Taiwan-based Democracy Foundation, which found that nearly 60 percent of respondents support taking the initiative to engage in peace talks with the mainland.

The poll also showed that nearly 70 percent of those surveyed believe efforts should be made to improve cross-Strait relations and pursue peace.

Zhang noted that the poll once again demonstrates that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait hope for peace and stability and for the improvement and development of cross-Strait relations.

An increasing number of Taiwan compatriots, especially young people, have come to realize that Taiwan's development and people's wellbeing are closely tied to the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, national reunification, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, Zhang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)