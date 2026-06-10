China concludes maritime traffic enforcement operation in waters east of its Taiwan Island

(Xinhua) 19:38, June 10, 2026

FUZHOU, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Transport has concluded a maritime traffic enforcement and hydrographic survey operation in waters east of Taiwan Island, the ministry said on Wednesday.

From June 6 to 10, the ministry organized maritime authorities in Fujian and Guangdong provinces to carry out patrol and law-enforcement missions, as well as hydrographic surveys in waters east of Taiwan Island.

The operation was aimed at fully exercising China's maritime administrative jurisdiction, strengthening long-range offshore patrol and enforcement capabilities, improving traffic management, ensuring maritime safety, and safeguarding national rights and interests.

The action was a necessary response to Japan and the Philippines' announcement of plans to launch negotiations on maritime delimitation in waters east of China's Taiwan Island, a move that would seriously infringe upon China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

The operation covered 1,030 nautical miles, inspected 198 passing vessels and rectified violations involving three ships, reinforcing enforcement and traffic-control capabilities in the area and further improving maritime safety.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)