Police officers rescue camel
(People's Daily App) 16:31, June 12, 2026
A camel was stuck deep in mud in Minfeng county, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Monday. Responding to a herder's call for help, police officers used ropes to pull the animal to safety. The camel won its freedom. The officers won a mud bath.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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