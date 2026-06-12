Police officers rescue camel

(People's Daily App) 16:31, June 12, 2026

A camel was stuck deep in mud in Minfeng county, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Monday. Responding to a herder's call for help, police officers used ropes to pull the animal to safety. The camel won its freedom. The officers won a mud bath.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)