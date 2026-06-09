9th China-Eurasia Expo in NW China to boost trade, investment cooperation

(Xinhua) 21:24, June 09, 2026

BEIJING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The 9th China-Eurasia Expo, scheduled to be held in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, from June 25 to 29, will promote trade and investment cooperation, Chinese officials have noted.

Deng Bo, deputy director of the Trade Development Bureau under the Ministry of Commerce, said at a press conference on Tuesday that this year's expo features an exhibition area of approximately 140,000 square meters, with six dedicated exhibition zones set up for investment cooperation, new quality productive forces, specialty industries, green development, culture and tourism, as well as Silk Road cooperation.

To date, exhibitors from 27 countries and regions and international organizations have confirmed participation, Deng said, adding that the expo will also highlight artificial intelligence, digital economy, low-altitude economy and biomanufacturing to showcase technological innovation achievements.

According to data from the commerce ministry, the total value of trade in goods between China and Central Asian countries had exceeded 100 billion U.S. dollars for the first time in 2025. China has also become the largest trading partner and a major source of investment for Central Asian countries.

At the press conference, the ministry said it will continue to support Xinjiang in leveraging its unique geographical advantages to expand economic and trade cooperation with Central Asian nations.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)