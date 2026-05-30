No casualties reported after 5.0-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:04, May 30, 2026

URUMQI, May 29 (Xinhua) -- No casualties or property damage have been reported after a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, local authorities said Friday.

The earthquake jolted Toksun County, Turpan City, at 2:55 p.m. Friday (Beijing Time), with a focal depth of 20 km. The epicenter is located approximately 5 km southeast of Kumux Township, Toksun County. It lies 76 km from the county seat of Toksun, 121 km from Turpan City, and 184 km from Urumqi, the regional capital, according to the city's natural disaster comprehensive monitoring and early warning center.

Strong tremors were felt in Kumux, with shaking also reported in Urumqi and other areas.

Immediately after the quake, a two-vehicle, 10-person rescue team from Toksun County was sent to the epicenter. The Turpan fire and rescue detachment also deployed nine vehicles, 30 personnel, and one search dog, standing ready for emergency response operations.

Traffic, power supply, and telecommunications in Toksun County were reported to be unaffected, with no disruption to daily life for residents.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)