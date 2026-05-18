2026 Taklimakan Rally starts in Urumqi, Xinjiang

Xinhua) 13:08, May 18, 2026

URUMQI, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The Taklimakan Rally started Saturday in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, with an extended route that pushes nearly 300 competitors into the demanding edition.

The rally will cross Xinjiang, China's largest region, before concluding in Aksu on June 1. Organizers said the total distance is about 7,500 kilometers, including 3,400 kilometers of special stages, the longest in the event's history.

This year's field has also expanded, with 299 competitors and 152 vehicles, including nine trucks, all record highs for the race. The lineup features 28 foreign drivers from eight countries. Russia's Kamaz Master also made its debut in the event.

"There are water sections, mountains, and Gobi Desert and sandy areas. I'm very excited to explore China through such a big race," said Italian driver Rebecca Busi.

Chinese driver Gao Feng, competing for the Giti Tire GF-Sport team in his fifth Taklimakan Rally, said the growing international presence helps raise the overall level of competition.

"Racing against so many top international drivers at home helps improve every aspect of both drivers and teams," Gao said. "We are planning to take part in the next Dakar Rally, and this event is a test for us."

First held in 2005, the Taklimakan Rally has grown into a flagship long-distance off-road event in China and was officially included in the International Automobile Federation (FIA) calendar in 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)