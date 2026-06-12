China's railway fixed-asset investment up 2.6 pct in first five months
BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China's railway fixed-asset investment rose 2.6 percent year on year in the first five months of 2026, as the country continued to advance railway construction to support domestic demand and regional development, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.
Fixed-asset investment in the sector totaled 248.5 billion yuan (about 36.5 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, the national railway operator said.
In 2025, China reported railway fixed-asset investment of 901.5 billion yuan and put into operation 3,109 km of new rail lines, including 2,862 km of high-speed rail lines.
A company official said a number of key railway projects have made substantial progress this year, with planning and construction moving forward in an orderly manner while safety, quality, and schedules are closely coordinated.
China has built the world's largest high-speed rail network. By the end of 2025, the country's total operating railway mileage had reached 165,000 km, including more than 50,000 km of high-speed rail.
National railway operating mileage is expected to reach 180,000 km by 2030, including about 60,000 km of high-speed rail, according to the company.
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