China-Europe Railway Express freight volume up 22 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 16:28, April 16, 2026

This file photo shows a China-Europe freight train departing from the Xi'an International Port Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The China-Europe Railway Express handled a total of 5,460 train trips in the first quarter of 2026, with the goods transported reaching 546,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up 29 percent and 22 percent year on year, respectively, data showed on Thursday.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)