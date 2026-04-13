China's railway construction gains steady momentum in Q1

Xinhua) 13:23, April 13, 2026

BEIJING, April 11 (Xinhua) -- China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. announced on Saturday that railway construction has been advancing with high quality and efficiency in the first quarter (Q1) of this year, laying a solid foundation for the full-year goals and injecting new vitality into economic and social development.

In the first three months, China's railways completed 137.9 billion yuan (about 20.09 billion U.S. dollars) in fixed-asset investment, a year-on-year increase of 5.1 percent. A series of key railway projects, including the Xi'an-Shiyan high-speed railway and the Shandong section of the Xiong'an-Shangqiu high-speed railway, have achieved significant progress since the start of the year.

The company has leveraged favorable policies, including those for major national projects and programs, to fully leverage the advantages of railway construction's long industrial chain and broad reach, accelerating nationwide railway construction.

China will continue to push forward national key railway projects in 2026, with more than 2,000 kilometers of new national railway lines to be put into service. Looking ahead, the company will implement the key railway construction tasks specified in the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), and further leverage railway construction to support the expansion of domestic demand and economic growth.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)