China-Europe freight train services support supply chains amid global strains

Xinhua) 09:54, April 17, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on Feb. 26, 2026 shows China-Europe freight trains waiting for outbound departure at Manzhouli Railway Station in Manzhouli City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Huang Xu/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- China-Europe freight train services saw strong growth in the first quarter of 2026, highlighting their role as a reliable logistics corridor for Eurasian trade amid mounting pressure on global supply chains.

The China-Europe Railway Express handled a total of 5,460 train trips from January to March, with the goods transported reaching 546,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up 29 percent and 22 percent year on year respectively, data from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed on Thursday.

In March alone, 1,959 trips were operated, 23 percent more than a year earlier, the railway operator said.

The growth came as geopolitical tensions, disruptions to traditional maritime routes and high air freight costs drove more foreign trade firms to seek stable and efficient transport channels.

Against this backdrop, railway authorities have stepped up domestic and international coordination, improved transport planning, and enhanced cross-border logistics services, said Wang Yanbo, an official with the logistics center of the company.

Wang noted that demand for foreign trade transport had remained robust in the first quarter. Outbound shipments of automobiles and auto parts recovered quickly, while inbound cargo sources became more diversified.

In terms of cargo mix, mechanical equipment remained the largest category on outbound trips, followed by automobiles and auto parts, which saw their volume surge 46 percent year on year.

On inbound trips, shipments of grains, wood pulp, and rubber and related products soared 87 percent, 64 percent and 24 percent, respectively.

Since the start of this year, the China-Europe freight train network has further expanded. Railway authorities have broadened overseas corridors with measures to improve operations along the Trans-Caspian route, offering customers a wider range of cross-border logistics options.

The network now reaches 235 cities in 26 European countries, with services covering most parts of Eurasia.

To further optimize logistics services, a total of 22 China-Europe Railway Express trains run weekly on full timetables, covering nine Chinese cities and six European cities.

The full timetable service, first launched in October 2022, enables China-Europe freight trains to run according to pre-arranged schedules, including designated train numbers, routes, departure times and arrival times across countries along the route.

Compared with regular services on the same routes, these trains cut transit time by more than 30 percent and raise the average cargo value per container by 41 percent, making them increasingly popular in the international logistics market.

Liu Ying, a researcher at Renmin University of China, said the freight train service leverages its unique overland advantage and diversified routes to balance speed, cost and reliability, making it a "stabilizing anchor" for supply chains amid geopolitical tensions.

China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. will make efforts to boost transport capacity, develop more diversified corridors, and enhance overseas coordination and operations, thereby delivering better end-to-end logistics services, according to Wang.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)