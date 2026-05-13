China's railway investment up 3.2 pct in first four months

Xinhua) 16:31, May 13, 2026

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China's railway construction made steady progress in the first four months of 2026, with fixed-asset investment expanding 3.2 percent year on year, according to the country's railway operator.

During the January-April period, fixed-asset investment in the railway sector reached 200.8 billion yuan (about 29.34 billion U.S. dollars), according to data from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

In the next phase, the company will fully deliver on the major railway projects set out in the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), it said.

It will advance railway planning and construction in an orderly manner, step up efforts to build a modern railway system up to world-class standards, and provide solid support for the country's high-quality development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)