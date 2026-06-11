China's anti-graft chief emphasizes high-quality development of anti-graft work

(Xinhua) 08:24, June 11, 2026

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, visits the office of the provincial discipline inspection and supervision commission in central China's Henan Province, June 8, 2026. Li made a research tour in central China's Henan Province from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

ZHENGZHOU, June 10 (Xinhua) -- China's anti-graft boss Li Xi has stressed the need for the country's anti-corruption officials to adopt a correct understanding of governance performance and promote high-quality development of the country's anti-graft work.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, made the remarks during a research tour in central China's Henan Province from Monday to Wednesday.

Li noted that anti-graft work should be carried out in accordance with the law and in a standardized manner, and called for targeted efforts to correct misguided views on governance performance.

Li also urged anti-graft officials to make more practical efforts to advance full and rigorous Party self-governance, and to ensure that strict Party governance is integrated throughout the formulation of Party regulations, education on Party discipline, and discipline enforcement and supervision.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, presides over a symposium in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, June 10, 2026. Li made a research tour in central China's Henan Province from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)