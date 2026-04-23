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China penalizes 56 provincial, ministerial-level officials in Q1 anti-graft drive
(Xinhua) 14:19, April 23, 2026
BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A total of 56 Chinese officials at the provincial and ministerial level received penalties in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026 in the country's anti-corruption fight, China's top anti-graft body said on Thursday.
They were among a total of 183,000 people penalized nationwide in the first quarter of the year, according to a quarterly report released by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Commission of Supervision.
From January to March, discipline inspection and supervision agencies across the country filed 245,000 cases.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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