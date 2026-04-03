China launches "Operation Sky Net 2026" to repatriate graft fugitives

Xinhua) 13:14, April 03, 2026

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- The Fugitive Repatriation and Asset Recovery Office of China's Central Anti-Corruption Coordination Group on Thursday announced the launch of "Operation Sky Net 2026," a campaign targeting the repatriation of graft fugitives and recovery of illegal assets.

"Operation Sky Net" was first launched in 2015.

According to the office, the 2026 operation will see multiple departments coordinate efforts to recover illicit gains from duty-related crimes, pursue economic fugitives overseas, crack down on the transfer of illegal funds abroad via offshore companies and underground banks, and address the issue of officials whose spouses and children live abroad.

The office pledged efforts to further strengthen international anti-corruption law enforcement and judicial cooperation, and to accelerate the drafting of a law on combating cross-border corruption.

It also vowed to intensify efforts to pursue individuals on China's list of the top 100 Red Notice corruption fugitives.

By 2025, China had repatriated all individuals on the list located in Asia. It brought back 963 corrupt fugitives from overseas in total during the year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)