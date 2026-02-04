China intensifies corruption crackdown: top procuratorate

Xinhua) 10:05, February 04, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- China has stepped up its crackdown on duty-related crimes over the past year, particularly those involving bribery in key areas and sectors vital to people's livelihoods, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) announced on Tuesday.

From January to November 2025, procuratorates across China indicted more than 7,800 individuals for duty-related crimes in various key sectors, including finance, state-owned enterprises, energy, and construction. They also prosecuted over 4,100 individuals for duty-related crimes in sectors vital to people's livelihoods, such as healthcare and education, according to data revealed by the SPP.

The data also showed that during the same period, Chinese prosecutors brought charges against a total of over 26,000 individuals for duty-related crimes, marking a 20 percent year-on-year rise.

Furthermore, in the first 11 months last year, 12 criminal suspects who had fled overseas were persuaded to return, repatriated or extradited to China, while arrest decisions were issued against 23 fugitives suspected of duty-related crimes.

