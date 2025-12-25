China issues guidelines for evidence collection in investigating new, disguised forms of corruption

Xinhua) 08:42, December 25, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft body has released a set of guidelines for evidence collection in investigating new and disguised forms of corruption. These guidelines aim to tackle key challenges in detecting and gathering evidence, as well as defining relevant crimes.

The guidelines were issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision and published on the website on Wednesday.

The guidelines outline the standards for evidence rules in criminal trials for duty-related crimes, specifying relevant requirements for the collection, review and application of evidence.

An official with the anti-graft body said that the guidelines further enrich the anti-corruption toolkit, which is conducive to standardizing the exercise of supervisory power and enhancing the quality and efficiency of case investigation and handling.

