China's anti-graft chief stresses high-quality disciplinary inspection for sound five-year plan launch

Xinhua) 10:39, April 09, 2026

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the central leading group on disciplinary inspection, addresses a meeting on national disciplinary inspection work, April 8, 2026. The meeting also marked the launch of the seventh round of disciplinary inspection of the 20th CPC Central Committee, covering the Party organizations of 36 units. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- China's top anti-graft official Li Xi on Wednesday called for high-quality disciplinary inspection work to ensure a sound start to the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the central leading group on disciplinary inspection, made the remarks at a meeting on national disciplinary inspection work.

The meeting also marked the launch of the seventh round of disciplinary inspection of the 20th CPC Central Committee, covering the Party organizations of 36 units.

At the meeting, Li called for advancing high-quality development of disciplinary inspections and firmly upholding the unity and solidarity of the Party.

Efforts should be made to tackle misconduct and corruption that directly affect people's lives and to consolidate the political foundation for the Party's long-term governance, Li said.

This round of inspections will focus on officials' understanding of governance performance, he added.

Earlier this year, the CPC launched a party-wide education campaign to foster and apply a sound understanding of what it means to perform well.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)