Kuwait condemns Iranian strikes amid tit-for-tat attacks between Iran, U.S.

(Xinhua) 21:27, June 10, 2026

KUWAIT CITY, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Kuwait on Wednesday strongly condemned what it described as a renewed Iranian attack on its territory.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry called the attack, which Iran said targeted regional U.S. military bases, a dangerous escalation that threatens civilian lives and critical infrastructure.

The Foreign Ministry said the attacks violated Kuwait's sovereignty, breached international law, and undermined ongoing efforts to ease regional tensions.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kuwaiti Army said its air defense systems were engaging hostile aerial targets.

The developments came amid escalating regional tensions as the United States launched fresh strikes on Iran from Tuesday to Wednesday, triggering Tehran's attacks on U.S. bases in neighbouring countries.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)