Chinese giant panda in ROK gives birth to fourth cub

(Xinhua) 16:24, June 10, 2026

CHENGDU, June 10 (Xinhua) -- A giant panda cub was born in the Republic of Korea (ROK) on June 3, according to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda.

The female cub, weighing over 170 grams, was delivered at Everland theme park. "The cub is vocal and energetic. Its mother, Ai Bao, licked and nursed the cub with skillful maternal behavior," said Wang Pingfeng, a giant panda expert from the Chinese center who traveled to the ROK to assist the birth. He confirmed that the cub had consumed breast milk on the afternoon of June 3.

Both the mother panda and cub are in good health.

Since Ai Bao showed signs of being in labor, the Chinese center has provided on-site assistance and established an online team of experts to closely monitor the birth, working alongside ROK counterparts, Wang said. He will remain in the ROK for a period of time to care for them, while the online expert team continues to offer remote guidance and support.

The parents of the cub, giant pandas Ai Bao and Le Bao, were sent to the ROK from China in 2016 on a 15-year lease. The pair has since given birth to four cubs.

Over the past decade, China and the ROK have cooperated on giant panda breeding, disease prevention, public education and related research, achieving positive results in endangered species protection.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)