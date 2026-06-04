In pics: Giant panda origin camp in Ya'an City, China's Sichuan

(Xinhua) 13:55, June 04, 2026

A woman takes photos of sweets at a cafe of the giant panda origin camp in Dengchigou Village of Baoxing County of Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 2, 2026. The giant panda origin camp, which is composed of three zones offering cultural experience, science popularization and camping, has served as an important base for the promotion and education of giant panda eco-culture. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

Sweets are displayed at a cafe of the giant panda origin camp in Dengchigou Village of Baoxing County of Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 2, 2026. The giant panda origin camp, which is composed of three zones offering cultural experience, science popularization and camping, has served as an important base for the promotion and education of giant panda eco-culture. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People visit the giant panda origin camp in Dengchigou Village of Baoxing County of Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 2, 2026. The giant panda origin camp, which is composed of three zones offering cultural experience, science popularization and camping, has served as an important base for the promotion and education of giant panda eco-culture. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People taste sweets at a cafe of the giant panda origin camp in Dengchigou Village of Baoxing County of Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 2, 2026. The giant panda origin camp, which is composed of three zones offering cultural experience, science popularization and camping, has served as an important base for the promotion and education of giant panda eco-culture. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

A staff shows a scented candle with giant panda's feces at the giant panda origin camp in Dengchigou Village of Baoxing County of Ya'an City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 2, 2026. The giant panda origin camp, which is composed of three zones offering cultural experience, science popularization and camping, has served as an important base for the promotion and education of giant panda eco-culture. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)