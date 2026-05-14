Giant pandas pictured in China's Chengdu
Giant panda Hua Zui Ba eats bamboos at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 13, 2026. (Photo by Hu Guolin/Xinhua)
Giant panda Lun Lun is pictured at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 13, 2026. (Photo by Hu Guolin/Xinhua)
A giant panda cub sleeps on a tree at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 13, 2026. (Photo by Hu Guolin/Xinhua)
A giant panda cub plays on a tree at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 13, 2026. (Photo by Hu Guolin/Xinhua)
Giant panda Hua Zui Ba is pictured at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 13, 2026. (Photo by Hu Guolin/Xinhua)
Photos
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