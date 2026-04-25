New round of China-U.S. giant panda conservation cooperation contributes to bilateral friendship: spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:07, April 25, 2026

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A new round of international giant panda conservation cooperation between China and the U.S. will enhance the friendship between the peoples of the two countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday.

According to media reports, a new pair of giant pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, are going to be sent to the United States under a 10-year international conservation cooperation agreement.

"The giant panda is China's national treasure and also serves as a bridge of friendship among peoples around the world," Guo told a press briefing, adding that it is believed that the new round of international giant panda conservation cooperation between China and the U.S. will make new contributions to promoting the health and well-being of giant pandas, improving the ability to protect endangered species, promoting global biodiversity conservation and enhancing the friendship of the two peoples.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)