People visit giant pandas during event celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year at Moscow Zoo

Xinhua) 09:53, February 22, 2026

The dragon dance team passes by a giant panda during an event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)

Giant panda Katyusha enjoys the ice cake during an event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 21, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Visitors take photos of giant pandas during an event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 21, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

A woman takes photos of Giant panda Ru Yi during an event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 21, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)