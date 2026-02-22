Home>>
People visit giant pandas during event celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year at Moscow Zoo
(Xinhua) 09:53, February 22, 2026
The dragon dance team passes by a giant panda during an event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 21, 2026. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei)
Giant panda Katyusha enjoys the ice cake during an event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 21, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
Visitors take photos of giant pandas during an event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 21, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
A woman takes photos of Giant panda Ru Yi during an event celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 21, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Giant panda protection yields ecological, economic benefits in county in NW China's Shaanxi
- 12 giant panda cubs make public debut in SW China's Chengdu ahead of Chinese New Year
- 30 giant panda cubs gather to celebrate Spring Festival in Sichuan
- 30 newborn panda cubs feature in Chinese New Year greetings video
- Japan's last two giant pandas return to China
- Japan's remaining twin pandas to depart for China on Jan. 27
- China to send 2 giant pandas to Munich zoo under 10-year conservation program
- Japan's remaining twin pandas to depart for China on Jan. 27
- Five giant pandas meet public at reopened Fuzhou Panda World
- Panda plays with snow on a slide
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.