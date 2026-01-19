Five giant pandas meet public at reopened Fuzhou Panda World

Xinhua) 09:11, January 19, 2026

Giant panda Jingliang enjoys bamboo at the Panda World in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Jan. 17, 2026. Five giant pandas, arriving from Chengdu, met the public at the reopened Fuzhou Panda World on Saturday, following a 20-day adaptation period. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo taken on Jan. 17, 2026 shows giant panda Rongyao at the Panda World in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A staff member explains the development history of giant panda protection in Fuzhou, at the Panda World in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Jan. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Giant panda Ailun enjoys bamboo at the Panda World in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Jan. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Tourists purchase panda-themed merchandise at the Panda World in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Jan. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Giant panda Rongyao roams at an outside area at the Panda World in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Jan. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A visitor tries out a virtual reality headset at the Panda World in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Jan. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A child shows her ticket to the Panda world at the entrance in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Jan. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Keepers put panda dolls inside their new "houses" during a reopening ceremony at the Panda World in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Jan. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

This photo taken on Jan. 17, 2026 shows a view of the Panda World in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Visitors watch giant panda Ailun enjoying bamboo at the Panda World in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Jan. 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

