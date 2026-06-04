Giant pandas enjoy themselves at Wolong National Nature Reserve in China's Sichuan
A giant panda plays with its cub at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)
A giant panda is pictured at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)
A giant panda and its two cubs are pictured at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)
A giant panda is pictured at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)
Giant panda cubs rest at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)
A giant panda enjoys bamboo at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)
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