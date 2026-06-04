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Giant pandas enjoy themselves at Wolong National Nature Reserve in China's Sichuan

(Xinhua) 13:28, June 04, 2026

A giant panda plays with its cub at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

A giant panda is pictured at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

A giant panda and its two cubs are pictured at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

A giant panda is pictured at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

Giant panda cubs rest at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

A giant panda enjoys bamboo at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Duan Zhuoli)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)