Giant panda pictured at Foping base in NW China's Shaanxi
A giant panda enjoys a bamboo shoot at a giant panda base in Foping County, Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The Foping base integrates functions of giant pandas rescue, scientific research, and breeding. It features habitat buildings, hospitals, outdoor ranges, as well as other supporting facilities dedicated to these much treasured cuddly cuties. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
A giant panda climbs a tree at a giant panda base in Foping County, Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The Foping base integrates functions of giant pandas rescue, scientific research, and breeding. It features habitat buildings, hospitals, outdoor ranges, as well as other supporting facilities dedicated to these much treasured cuddly cuties. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
A giant panda enjoys a bamboo shoot at a giant panda base in Foping County, Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The Foping base integrates functions of giant pandas rescue, scientific research, and breeding. It features habitat buildings, hospitals, outdoor ranges, as well as other supporting facilities dedicated to these much treasured cuddly cuties. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
A giant panda strolls at a giant panda base in Foping County, Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The Foping base integrates functions of giant pandas rescue, scientific research, and breeding. It features habitat buildings, hospitals, outdoor ranges, as well as other supporting facilities dedicated to these much treasured cuddly cuties. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
A giant panda rests on a tree at a giant panda base in Foping County, Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The Foping base integrates functions of giant pandas rescue, scientific research, and breeding. It features habitat buildings, hospitals, outdoor ranges, as well as other supporting facilities dedicated to these much treasured cuddly cuties. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
A giant panda rests on a tree at a giant panda base in Foping County, Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The Foping base integrates functions of giant pandas rescue, scientific research, and breeding. It features habitat buildings, hospitals, outdoor ranges, as well as other supporting facilities dedicated to these much treasured cuddly cuties. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
A giant panda strolls at a giant panda base in Foping County, Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The Foping base integrates functions of giant pandas rescue, scientific research, and breeding. It features habitat buildings, hospitals, outdoor ranges, as well as other supporting facilities dedicated to these much treasured cuddly cuties. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
A giant panda strolls at a giant panda base in Foping County, Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The Foping base integrates functions of giant pandas rescue, scientific research, and breeding. It features habitat buildings, hospitals, outdoor ranges, as well as other supporting facilities dedicated to these much treasured cuddly cuties. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
A giant panda climbs a tree at a giant panda base in Foping County, Hanzhong City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The Foping base integrates functions of giant pandas rescue, scientific research, and breeding. It features habitat buildings, hospitals, outdoor ranges, as well as other supporting facilities dedicated to these much treasured cuddly cuties. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)
Photos
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