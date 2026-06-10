10th China-South Asia Exposition to be held in Kunming

(Xinhua) 16:12, June 10, 2026

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows a view of Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The exposition is scheduled to be held here from June 11 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Staff members prepare for the upcoming 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 9, 2026.

The exposition is scheduled to be held here from June 11 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the exhibition area for the upcoming 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The exposition is scheduled to be held here from June 11 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows a view of Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The exposition is scheduled to be held here from June 11 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows an installation at Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The exposition is scheduled to be held here from June 11 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows a view of Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The exposition is scheduled to be held here from June 11 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

An exhibitor adjusts a robot for the upcoming 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 9, 2026.

The exposition is scheduled to be held here from June 11 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on June 9, 2026 shows the exhibition area of Bangladesh for the upcoming 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The exposition is scheduled to be held here from June 11 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Staff members prepare for the upcoming 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 9, 2026.

The exposition is scheduled to be held here from June 11 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Exhibitors prepare for the upcoming 10th China-South Asia Exposition in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 9, 2026.

The exposition is scheduled to be held here from June 11 to 16. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)