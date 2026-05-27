2026 World Intelligent Industry Expo to be held in Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:28, May 27, 2026

This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows the site of the 2026 World Intelligent Industry Expo at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) in north China's Tianjin Municipality. The 2026 World Intelligent Industry Expo will be held in Tianjin from May 28 to 31. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Staff members of the 2026 World Intelligent Industry Expo arrange exhibits at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) in north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 26, 2026. The 2026 World Intelligent Industry Expo will be held in Tianjin from May 28 to 31. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Staff members of the 2026 World Intelligent Industry Expo arrange exhibits at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) in north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 26, 2026. The 2026 World Intelligent Industry Expo will be held in Tianjin from May 28 to 31. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A staff member of the 2026 World Intelligent Industry Expo arranges exhibits at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) in north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 26, 2026. The 2026 World Intelligent Industry Expo will be held in Tianjin from May 28 to 31. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Staff members of the 2026 World Intelligent Industry Expo are seen at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin) in north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 26, 2026. The 2026 World Intelligent Industry Expo will be held in Tianjin from May 28 to 31. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)