Chinese VP calls for expanding China-Belarus economic, trade cooperation

(Xinhua) 09:09, June 08, 2026

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng attends the Belarus special event "Big market for all: Export to China" and delivers a speech in Minsk, Belarus, June 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

MINSK, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng attended the Belarus special event "Big market for all: Export to China" in Minsk on Sunday, calling for efforts to expand economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Han said that over 30 years since China and Belarus established diplomatic relations, their traditional friendship has stood the test of time and grown steadily stronger. Last August, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a successful meeting, jointly charting a new blueprint for bilateral relations and injecting new momentum into cooperation across various fields, he added.

Han noted that the current global political and economic landscape is undergoing profound and complex changes, posing significant challenges to countries' development and global free trade. Xi has pointed out that global solidarity and cooperation represent the only right path forward.

Belarus was one of the first countries to respond to and actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, he said, adding that China regards Belarus as a major trade and economic partner in the Eurasian region.

China is willing to strengthen policy alignment and industrial cooperation with Belarus, facilitate trade channels, expand trade volume, foster new forms of the digital economy, and promote efficient and convenient transportation via China-Europe Railway Express, in a bid to create favorable conditions for the sustained development of bilateral trade and jointly advance the building of an open global economy, Han said.

Han highlighted that this year marks the beginning of China's 15th Five-Year Plan. China remains committed to its fundamental national policy of opening up and sharing opportunities with the world for common development. Last year, China launched the "Big market for all: Export to China" series of events, aiming to work with its trading partners to expand cooperation, jointly address development challenges, uphold the multilateral trading system and free trade, and inject positive energy into the world economy.

The Belarus special session is the first overseas event of the 2026 "Export to China" series, bringing together over 40 Chinese enterprises and more than 200 Belarusian enterprises for matchmaking and providing a channel for Belarusian products to enter the Chinese market, Han said.

China welcomes Belarus to seize the opportunity, continue expanding the scope of trade cooperation with China, bring win-win outcomes to both sides, and jointly create a new chapter in China-Belarus economic and trade cooperation, Han added.

The event was jointly organized by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the Belarusian Foreign Ministry and attended by more than 500 political and business representatives from both countries. Enterprises from both sides held on-site business meetings and reached agreements on multiple cooperative projects.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng visits an agricultural exhibition during the Belarus special event "Big market for all: Export to China" in Minsk, Belarus, June 7, 2026. Han attended the Belarus special event and delivered a speech here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)