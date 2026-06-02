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Chinese VP to attend 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Russia, visit Belarus
(:Xinhua) 16:20, June 02, 2026
BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will travel to Russia to attend the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and visit Belarus from June 4 to 8 at the invitation of the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of Belarus, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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