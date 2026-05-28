China, Russia agree to further deepen law enforcement, judicial cooperation

Xinhua) 09:54, May 28, 2026

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Russia's Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan in Beijing, capital of China, on May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Russia's Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan in Beijing on Wednesday, and they agreed to further deepen law enforcement and judicial cooperation between the two sides.

Wang said China is willing to work with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance law enforcement and judicial exchanges, and strengthen cooperation in combating transnational crimes.

Wang also said that China stands ready to closely coordinate and cooperate with Russia on multilateral platforms, continuously deepen law enforcement and judicial cooperation, and make new contributions to promoting China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era to reach new heights, advance more steadily and go further, Wang said.

Gutsan also expressed willingness to continuously consolidate and deepen practical cooperation with China in the field of law enforcement and judicial affairs, and push the bilateral ties to a higher level.

Both sides signed relevant cooperation documents.

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Russia's Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan in Beijing, capital of China, on May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)