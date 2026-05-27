Senior CPC official to attend security meeting in Russia, visit Russia and Kazakhstan

Xinhua) 16:30, May 27, 2026

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Wenqing will attend the 14th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Russia and visit Russia and Kazakhstan from May 27 to June 1, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, will attend the meeting and visit the two countries upon invitation, said the spokesperson.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)