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In pics: opening ceremony of 10th China-Russia Summer Youth Games
(Xinhua) 14:08, May 26, 2026
Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th China-Russia Summer Youth Games in Svetlogorsk, Kaliningrad Region, Russia, on May 25, 2026. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th China-Russia Summer Youth Games in Svetlogorsk, Kaliningrad Region, Russia, on May 25, 2026. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th China-Russia Summer Youth Games in Svetlogorsk, Kaliningrad Region, Russia, on May 25, 2026. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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