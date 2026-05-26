In pics: opening ceremony of 10th China-Russia Summer Youth Games

Xinhua) 14:08, May 26, 2026

Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th China-Russia Summer Youth Games in Svetlogorsk, Kaliningrad Region, Russia, on May 25, 2026. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th China-Russia Summer Youth Games in Svetlogorsk, Kaliningrad Region, Russia, on May 25, 2026. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

Actors perform during the opening ceremony of the 10th China-Russia Summer Youth Games in Svetlogorsk, Kaliningrad Region, Russia, on May 25, 2026. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)