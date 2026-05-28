2026 "Poetry Connects the World" Global Celebration of Classical Chinese Poetry held in Moscow, Russia

Xinhua) 16:59, May 28, 2026

People attend the 2026 "Poetry Connects the World" Global Celebration of Classical Chinese Poetry at the All-Russia Exhibition Centre (VDNKh) in Moscow, Russia, on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People try Chinese calligraphy while attending the 2026 "Poetry Connects the World" Global Celebration of Classical Chinese Poetry at the All-Russia Exhibition Centre (VDNKh) in Moscow, Russia, on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People try to make traditional Chinese lanterns while attending the 2026 "Poetry Connects the World" Global Celebration of Classical Chinese Poetry at the All-Russia Exhibition Centre (VDNKh) in Moscow, Russia, on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

People attend the 2026 "Poetry Connects the World" Global Celebration of Classical Chinese Poetry at the All-Russia Exhibition Centre (VDNKh) in Moscow, Russia, on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)