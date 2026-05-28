2026 "Poetry Connects the World" Global Celebration of Classical Chinese Poetry held in Moscow, Russia
People attend the 2026 "Poetry Connects the World" Global Celebration of Classical Chinese Poetry at the All-Russia Exhibition Centre (VDNKh) in Moscow, Russia, on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
People try Chinese calligraphy while attending the 2026 "Poetry Connects the World" Global Celebration of Classical Chinese Poetry at the All-Russia Exhibition Centre (VDNKh) in Moscow, Russia, on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
People try to make traditional Chinese lanterns while attending the 2026 "Poetry Connects the World" Global Celebration of Classical Chinese Poetry at the All-Russia Exhibition Centre (VDNKh) in Moscow, Russia, on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
People attend the 2026 "Poetry Connects the World" Global Celebration of Classical Chinese Poetry at the All-Russia Exhibition Centre (VDNKh) in Moscow, Russia, on May 26, 2026. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)
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