Chile holds final of "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition

Xinhua) 13:43, May 28, 2026

A contestant makes a speech during the "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition in Santiago, Chile, on May 26, 2026. The Chilean final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students and the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students were held in Santiago on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

A contestant performs during the "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition in Santiago, Chile, on May 26, 2026. The Chilean final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students and the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students were held in Santiago on Tuesday. (Photo by Jorge Villegas/Xinhua)

A contestant performs during the "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition in Santiago, Chile, on May 26, 2026. The Chilean final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students and the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students were held in Santiago on Tuesday. (Photo by Jorge Villegas/Xinhua)

A contestant participates in the "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition in Santiago, Chile, on May 26, 2026. The Chilean final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students and the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students were held in Santiago on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

A contestant performs during the "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition in Santiago, Chile, on May 26, 2026. The Chilean final of the 25th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign College Students and the 19th "Chinese Bridge" Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreign Secondary School Students were held in Santiago on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhou Jiayi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)