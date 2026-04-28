Senior CPC official meets Belarusian delegation

Xinhua) 09:02, April 28, 2026

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with a delegation led by Dmitry Krutoi, head of the Administration of the President of Belarus, in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Li Xi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), met with a delegation led by Dmitry Krutoi, head of the Administration of the President of Belarus, in Beijing on Monday.

Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, said China is ready to work with Belarus to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and continue to firmly support each other on issues regarding each other's core interests and major concerns.

China is willing to enhance the alignment of development strategies and high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, strengthen multilateral collaboration and promote the bilateral ties with Belarus, Li said.

Krutoi said Belarus is firmly committed to developing the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership between Belarus and China, and stands ready to learn from China's experience in state governance and party building to push the bilateral ties to a higher level.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, meets with a delegation led by Dmitry Krutoi, head of the Administration of the President of Belarus, in Beijing, capital of China, April 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)