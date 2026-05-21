Belarus reaffirms one-China principle

Xinhua) 14:41, May 21, 2026

MINSK, May 21 (Xinhua) -- The Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday reaffirmed Belarus's firm adherence to the one-China principle.

Responding to a question by Xinhua, Ruslan Varankov, spokesperson for the ministry, said that Belarus, guided by its all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership with China and its international obligations, firmly upholds the one-China principle.

Belarus acknowledges that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of its territory, he stressed.

Varankov said Belarus highly recognizes the significance of the UN General Assembly's resolution 2758. Belarus has always supported China's reunification, respected China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and opposed any form of external interference.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)