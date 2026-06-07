Chinese VP meets Belarusian first deputy prime minister

(Xinhua) 15:22, June 07, 2026

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov in Minsk, Belarus, June 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

MINSK, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Belarusian First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov in Minsk on Saturday.

Han said China and Belarus are good friends and good partners. China is ready to work with Belarus to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance strategic mutual trust and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Noting China and Belarus enjoy strong economic complementarity and broad prospects for cooperation, Han said China is willing to strengthen the alignment of development strategies with Belarus and continue to open up new space for win-win cooperation.

He called for joint efforts to build the China-Belarus Industrial Park into an international industrial hub, welcomed more high-quality Belarusian products to the Chinese market, and urged both sides to step up youth exchanges to foster closer ties between the two peoples.

Snopkov said Belarus admires China's remarkable development achievements, and firmly believes the Chinese modernization will greatly contribute to world peace, development and common prosperity.

Belarus will always be a trustworthy and reliable strategic partner of China, he said, adding that his country is willing to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and fully leverage existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms to enhance people-to-people exchanges and expand industrial cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)