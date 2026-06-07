Chinese VP meets Belarusian PM

(Xinhua) 16:51, June 07, 2026

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin in Minsk, Belarus, June 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

MINSK, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin in Minsk on Saturday.

Han said that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of the presidents of the two countries, China-Belarus relations have maintained high-level development, with cooperation across various fields achieving solid progress and delivering tangible benefits to the two peoples.

China is ready to work with Belarus to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen strategic communication, carry forward traditional friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and keep moving bilateral relations forward, Han said.

Noting that Belarus is China's all-weather comprehensive strategic partner, he said China is firmly committed to developing relations and deepening cooperation with Belarus and will continue to support Belarus in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests.

He called on both sides to enhance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, better leverage mechanisms such as the Chinese-Belarusian Intergovernmental Committee on Cooperation, steadily advance key projects including the China-Belarus Industrial Park and continuously cultivate new highlights of bilateral cooperation.

Han also expressed China's support for Belarus in playing a greater role in international affairs. China is willing to strengthen coordination with Belarus within multilateral mechanisms and international organizations, jointly practice true multilateralism, safeguard the common interests of the Global South and bring greater certainty to a turbulent world, he said.

Turchin said China is a key strategic partner of cooperation for Belarus. Belarus highly admires China's strong momentum in pursuing high-quality development and appreciates its constructive role in upholding international fairness and justice. Belarus will always remain a good and sincere friend of China and continue to firmly support China in safeguarding its core interests, he said.

Belarus is willing to align its development strategy with China, deepen practical cooperation in areas such as agriculture, subnational exchanges and science and technology, strengthen flagship projects, enhance coordination in international affairs and continuously enrich the content of the Belarus-China all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership, Turchin added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)