Cambodian cultural relics exhibition held at Shanxi Museum in N China

(Xinhua) 11:00, June 06, 2026

A piece of cultural relics is seen during an exhibition displaying treasures from Cambodia at Shanxi Museum in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The exhibition opened here on Friday, which displays over 130 pieces or sets of cultural relics from the National Museum of Cambodia and will last until Oct. 7. (Xinhua/Hu Qiusi)

A piece of cultural relics is seen during an exhibition displaying treasures from Cambodia at Shanxi Museum in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The exhibition opened here on Friday, which displays over 130 pieces or sets of cultural relics from the National Museum of Cambodia and will last until Oct. 7. (Xinhua/Hu Qiusi)

Visitors watch a piece of cultural relics during an exhibition displaying treasures from Cambodia at Shanxi Museum in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The exhibition opened here on Friday, which displays over 130 pieces or sets of cultural relics from the National Museum of Cambodia and will last until Oct. 7. (Xinhua/Hu Qiusi)

A visitor takes photos of a piece of cultural relics during an exhibition displaying treasures from Cambodia at Shanxi Museum in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The exhibition opened here on Friday, which displays over 130 pieces or sets of cultural relics from the National Museum of Cambodia and will last until Oct. 7. (Xinhua/Hu Qiusi)

A piece of cultural relics is seen during an exhibition displaying treasures from Cambodia at Shanxi Museum in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The exhibition opened here on Friday, which displays over 130 pieces or sets of cultural relics from the National Museum of Cambodia and will last until Oct. 7. (Xinhua/Hu Qiusi)

A visitor takes photos of a piece of cultural relics during an exhibition displaying treasures from Cambodia at Shanxi Museum in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, June 5, 2026. The exhibition opened here on Friday, which displays over 130 pieces or sets of cultural relics from the National Museum of Cambodia and will last until Oct. 7. (Xinhua/Hu Qiusi)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)