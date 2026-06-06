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Inspired by Changsha, crafted with Fenjiu
(People's Daily Online) 09:29, June 06, 2026
With a bottle of authentic Shanxi Fenjiu in hand, wander through Changsha's scenic landscapes and vibrant alleyways. Savor a moment of your own, craft a signature cocktail, and discover inspiration that is uniquely yours.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)
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