Inspired by Changsha, crafted with Fenjiu

People's Daily Online) 09:29, June 06, 2026

With a bottle of authentic Shanxi Fenjiu in hand, wander through Changsha's scenic landscapes and vibrant alleyways. Savor a moment of your own, craft a signature cocktail, and discover inspiration that is uniquely yours.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)