Senior Chinese legislator meets Myanmar's foreign minister

(Xinhua) 10:48, June 06, 2026

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Myanmar's Minister for Foreign Affairs Tin Maung Swe in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, met with Myanmar's Minister for Foreign Affairs Tin Maung Swe, in Beijing on Friday.

Li said that China will, as always, support Myanmar in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and the country is ready to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation, strengthen friendly exchanges between the legislatures, promote closer people-to-people ties and promote the sustainable development of China-Myanmar relations.

Tin Maung Swe said Myanmar firmly abides by the one-China principle and is willing to carry forward the "pauk-phaw" ("fraternal" in the Myanmar language) friendship between the two countries, jointly implement the four major global initiatives, deepen practical cooperation and advance exchanges between legislative bodies.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)