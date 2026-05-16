4-Year summary ceremony of Chinese-funded scholarship program held in Myanmar

Xinhua) 10:30, May 16, 2026

Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia speaks at the four-year summary ceremony of the Bank of China-University of Yangon Scholarship Program in Yangon, Myanmar, May 15, 2026. The program, launched in 2022, was funded by the Bank of China (Hong Kong) Yangon Branch and implemented by the China Foundation for Rural Development, benefiting 100 students from the University of Yangon. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

YANGON, May 15 (Xinhua) -- The four-year summary ceremony of the Bank of China-University of Yangon Scholarship Program was held here on Friday.

Over 100 attendees, including Chinese Ambassador to Myanmar Ma Jia, Deputy Minister for Education of Myanmar Zaw Myint, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Myanmar Sanda Oo, and Pro Rector of the University of Yangon Daw Thidar Aye, attended the event.

Ma said that this program is a microcosm of the friendly cooperation and people-to-people bonds between China and Myanmar, and a vivid demonstration of the social responsibility fulfilled by Chinese enterprises.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to cooperation with Myanmar in human resource development and will continue to support Myanmar's education and youth talent cultivation, Ma added.

Zaw Myint and Sanda Oo praised the Chinese government and Chinese enterprises in Myanmar for their strong support and assistance to Myanmar's educational development. They also expressed hope that both sides will continue to deepen cooperation in education and other fields, ensuring that the pauk-phaw (fraternal) friendship between Myanmar and China is passed down from generation to generation.

The Bank of China-University of Yangon Scholarship Program, launched in 2022, was funded by the Bank of China (Hong Kong) Yangon Branch and implemented by the China Foundation for Rural Development, benefiting 100 students from the University of Yangon. ■

Deputy Minister for Education of Myanmar Zaw Myint speaks at the four-year summary ceremony of the Bank of China-University of Yangon Scholarship Program in Yangon, Myanmar, May 15, 2026. The program, launched in 2022, was funded by the Bank of China (Hong Kong) Yangon Branch and implemented by the China Foundation for Rural Development, benefiting 100 students from the University of Yangon. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

Students attend the four-year summary ceremony of the Bank of China-University of Yangon Scholarship Program in Yangon, Myanmar, May 15, 2026. The program, launched in 2022, was funded by the Bank of China (Hong Kong) Yangon Branch and implemented by the China Foundation for Rural Development, benefiting 100 students from the University of Yangon. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

Participants attend the four-year summary ceremony of the Bank of China-University of Yangon Scholarship Program in Yangon, Myanmar, May 15, 2026. The program, launched in 2022, was funded by the Bank of China (Hong Kong) Yangon Branch and implemented by the China Foundation for Rural Development, benefiting 100 students from the University of Yangon. (Xinhua/Myo Kyaw Soe)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)